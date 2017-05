Ghana’s Parliament is set to resume sitting on May 30, 2017.

This was contained in a letter by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, to legislators on May 10.

In pursuance of Standing Order 37 of the Parliament of Ghana, Prof Oquaye said the second meeting of the first session of the seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic will commence at 10am on the said day at Parliament House in Accra.