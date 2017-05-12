No Sex With Your Female Students – Akatsi Teachers Warned

The Akatsi District Director of Education, Joseph Yoga, has cautioned male teachers in the area against using their female students to satisfy their sexual desires.

Mr. Yoga bemoaned the increasing cases of teachers engaged in amorous relationships with their female pupils.

Ghanaians fume as Otiko tells girls not to attract rapists with short skirts The menace, he said, is not only affecting the academic performance in schools and the lives of the female students, but also derails mutual respect between teachers and the students.

He warned that, teachers who are found culpable in the act will be left to face the law on their own.

The District Director was speaking at the 5th Quadrennial district conference of the Akatsi branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), where he entreated male teachers who desire a partner to spare their female students or consider their female colleagues who are mature.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Transforming Society through Education; The Role of Teacher Education and the Teacher in Attainment of Agenda 2030.”

The Guest Speaker, Prof Paul Ahiatrogah, advised the teachers to uphold the morals of the profession by being disciplined and hardworking in order to stimulate development in the society.