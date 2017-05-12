‘Muntari Not To Blame For 2014 World Cup Incident’

Former minister of sports Vanderpuye claims the midfielder was “misunderstood” at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, which led to his expulsion.

Immediate-past Ghana minister for sports Nii Lante Vanderpuye says he “initiated” moves to lift Sulley Muntari’s suspension from the Black Stars.

The Pescara midfielder is currently serving an indefinite ban from the national outfit for an “unprovoked physical attack” on team management committee member Moses Armah during the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

The 32-year-old sent a letter of apology to the Ghana Football Association last year – two years after the incident – but that has done little to his predicament.

“If you listen to him [Muntari] carefully, he is not the one to be blamed for the events in Brazil,” Vanderpuye said, according to Citifmonline.

“He is someone who believes in the right thing being done, and believes in respect for all.

“I’ve known Sulley Muntari since his days with Liberty Professionals. So as a son, I know who he is and it’s a pity he’s misunderstood.

“I initiated moves to get him back into the national team because he is the sort of player that can inspire the young ones coming up.”

Muntari had been part of the Black Stars since making his debut in a friendly fixture against Slovenia in 2002.

He went on to play at the 2008 and 2012 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments as well as the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Fifa World Cup finals.