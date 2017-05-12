Man United beat Celta Vigo to make Europe League final

Manchester United survived a huge late scare to edge past Spanish visitors Celta Vigo and set up a Europa League final against Dutch giants Ajax.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, United took control as Marouane Fellaini headed home Marcus Rashford’s cross. But Celta, needing two goals, levelled on the night through Facundo Roncaglia to set up a tense final few minutes.

United’s Eric Bailly and Roncaglia were sent off after a mass brawl, and the hosts hung on to reach the final.

Indeed they could only celebrate after Celta striker John Guidetti scuffed a golden chance to put the visitors through to their first major European final with the final kick of the game. The aggregate victory took the Red

Devils a step closer to their first Europa League triumph and a return to the Champions League.

They will meet Ajax, who beat Lyon in the other semi-final, in Stockholm on 24 May.

Source: BBC