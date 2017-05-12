Chaos erupted in the courtroom of the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court where Sandile Mantsoe, who is accused of killing 22-year-old girlfriend, Karabo Mokoena, makes his first appearance on Friday.

The gallery was packed; family‚ friends and neighbours even lined the walls of the courtroom. Economic Freedom Front (EFF) members had a standoff with court officials‚ who refused to allow them entry into the courtroom in their political regalia. The group was eventually allowed in. Mantsoe appeared in court‚ emotionless‚ dressed in an Adidas jacket‚ with his gold and black hair glistening in the light of the courtroom. He is facing a charge of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Speaking through his lawyer‚ he said he had no objection to the presence of the media‚ adding that his picture was already circulating on social media. “You are going to burn in hell‚” one woman from the court gallery shouted as he was led back to the holding cells of the court during a short adjournment. Mantsoe appeared unfazed as he headed out.

Mokoena’s family seemed emotional when they saw him appear from the cells. A woman dressed in black shook her head as her eyes filled with tears.

Mantsoe is alleged to have killed and burnt Mokoena two weeks ago. Mokoena’s family had reported her missing and a search for her had intensified‚ with her pictures circulating on social media.

