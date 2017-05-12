Man Dies In Fight Over GH¢2

An Accra Magistrate Court has remanded a labourer, Azumah Yankah, in custody over the death of one David Gamado at Ablekuma-Olebu, a suburb of Accra.

Yankah is alleged to have asked Gamado for GH¢2 but a misunderstanding ensued which ended up in a fight between the two.

They were separated but Yankah entered a nearby house close to the scene of the fight and picked two machetes to attack Gamado but he was overpowered and one of the machetes was taken from him.



However, Yankah allegedly used the other machete to slash the left hand of Gamado which led to a deep wound on the arm, causing Gamado to bleed profusely.

Gamado was pronounced dead when he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

Yankah was charged with murder when he appeared before the court, presided over by Mr Isaac Addo.

The case has been adjourned to May 19, 2017.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo, told the court that the complainant,Vicentia Gamado, the deceased’s sister, made a report that Yankah fought with her brother and in the process, Gamado sustained machete wounds on his left hand.

According to Chief Inspector Dosoo, Gamado was pronounced dead when he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for medical care.

Chief Inspector Dosoo said Yankah was later attacked and assaulted by residents in the neighbourhood, adding that the police met him lying unconscious with blood oozing from his nose and ears.

The prosecutor said Yankah was taken to the Police Hospital where he was admitted for treatment and was discharged on April 25, 2017.

According to Inspector Dosoo the case is still under investigation.