I’ve lost hope in the Police





Kwabena Danso, the taxi driver in the dreadful incident of police brutality at Anyaa in Accra has condemned the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service for exonerating its officer who inhumanely treated him.

According to him, the outcome of the police investigation into the misfortune that befell him is a charade.

Dasnso on May 2, 2017 was sadistically manhandled by Gabriel Tabiri, stationed at the Anyaa Police Station. Pictures of the incident went viral on the social media.

Distraught by the news, first reported by StarrFMonline.com, the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu on May 3, 2017 ordered immediate investigation into the incident.

The police Friday May 12, 2017 challenged the veracity of the report of alleged police brutality in the Anyaa incident.

According to the outcome of the investigation, the taxi driver stripped himself naked in his bid to avoid arrest.

The findings read in part that: “The taxi driver drove through a red light at Anyaa Market junction on 2nd May, 2017.

“The Taxi driver resisted lawful arrest, struggled with arresting officer, tearing his own trousers and dress to free himself from the grips of the arresting officer.

“The Taxi driver assaulted the police officer in uniform as corroborated by witnesses.”

However, in his reaction to the outcome of the investigation Friday May 12, 2017 in an interview on Starr Midday News, Danso said he is extremely disappointed by the turn of events.

“Now I know that there is no truth in this country,” he told Kweku Obeng Adjei the host of Starr Midday News adding, “I have lost hope.”

Background

A policeman stationed at the Anyaa police station in Accra, Gabriel Tabiri, went berserk Tuesday May 2, 2017 by physically assaulting a taxi driver for allegedly jumping red traffic light.

The cab driver Kwabena Danso, who is traumatized, was disgraced in the open by the peacemaker with service number 36832. The officer allegedly accosted him at a Fuel Station after allegedly jumping the light and ended up tearing apart his clothing.

“Frequent users of that Anyaa stretch of the highway know that particular traffic light is faulty. It is usually on amber or switches to red and within a blink of an eye it turns green then amber then red,” Danso explained to Starrfmonline.com and has been corroborated by drivers who use that road often.

“I was surprised the police officer came all the way to the filling station and said I was under arrest. I explained to him that the light doesn’t work and it’s a fact and even pointed it to him, but he insisted I have flouted traffic regulations..”