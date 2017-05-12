I’m Not ‘Cosy’With Asia Huang – Osei-Mensah

It has been widely reported that Asia Huang blackmails some ‘big men’ in the country with sex tapes to keep them quiet while she engages in illegal small-scale mining.
To this end, in an interview with Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong (KABA) on Asempa FM on Thursday, 11 May, Mr Osei-Mensah expressed dissatisfaction with the newspaper’s publication headlined, “Revealed: Galamsey queen ‘cozy cozy’ with Minister” with a picture of him and Ms Huang. He said the report that he was “cosy” with Ms Huang was false and a pure fabrication.
“I’m media-friendly and I don’t want trouble between me and the media, but the person who wrote the story, if this is his style of journalism then it’s bad. Because if you can prepare a pure concoction of falsehood, lies, fabrications, pure bad journalism, then it’s serious,” he stated.
“My advice to him is to retract and apologise to me. I don’t want any problem with any media person, but if he doesn’t, I’ll redeem my image and my name. I’ve worked for my name, I’ve worked for my dignity, and I have to protect my integrity. So if he doesn’t retract and apologise, when I take the necessary action the media shouldn’t come pleading. I want the reporter to do that willingly.”