I’ll stop Hearts on Sunday- Mike Osei





New Liberty Professionals coach Michael Osei is confident of becoming a success at the club starting with Hearts on Sunday.

The former Asante Kotoko gaffer, who was handed a two-year deal with the Dansoman-based club earlier this week has intimated that he is going to try his utmost best to become a success in his new role.

Speaking to Starr Sports, Osei stated, “I want to work very hard and satisfy both the management and the fans.”

“They have a great future as a club and I am going to work hard to achieve the needed results since it’s another challenge for me in my coaching career.”

Osei’s new side this Sunday will welcome Hearts of Oak on match day 15 of the Ghana Premier League.

Liberty are placed 11th on the league log with 17 points and possible win will see them placing 6th to end the first round.