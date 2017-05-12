GRA to fully integrate risk management in single window





The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has stated that it will, in the ensuing months, ensure the full integration of the risk management of Ghana Single Window.

According to the Acting Commissioner of the Division, Isaac Crentsil, another area of priority to the division would be the automation of the Ghana Maritime Internal Operation as well as a further integration of the scanning models to improve trade facilitation.

He disclosed this at the 2nd National Single Window conference in Accra.

