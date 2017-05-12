Be fair – Akufo-Addo to new CJ





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the new Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to discharge her duties in fairness.

He said he is confident Justice Akuffo will be a “worthy successor to Chief Justice Goergina Wood.”

“I have no doubt that Justice Akuffo will be a worthy successor to Chief Justice Wood and uphold jealously the independence of the Judiciary,” president Akufo-Addo said during the announcement of Justice Akuffo as the new CJ at the Flagstaff House.

He added: “I expect discipline, fairness, integrity and the continuing modernisation of judicial activities to be the hallmarks of her tenure as Chief Justice, if she is so endorsed by the constitutional bodies.

“It is important for the development of our nation that we have a Judiciary that commands the respect of the nation by the quality of its justice delivery, as well as by the comportment of its judges.

“We are all witnesses to the stormy winds that have buffeted the Judiciary in recent years and to the efforts Chief Justice Wood has been making to restore public confidence in the institution. I expect Justice Akuffo to continue and intensify that work.

“The Judiciary has the onerous responsibility of being the bulwark of the defence of the liberties and the rights of our people. It can only discharge that responsibility effectively if it has the unalloyed respect of the people.”

Justice Akuffo becomes the 13th occupant of that office in independent Ghana once Parliament approves her nomination.