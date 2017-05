Asante Kotoko have restructured their technical team which will now be headed by new coach Steve Pollack.

The Englishman will be assisted by club legend and recently hired Frimpong Manso who replaced sacked Zdravko Logarusic in April.

Godwin Ablordey will started the season as assistant coach as been re-assigned as Team Manager.

Kotoko will attempt to end their win-less run at home this Sunday against Tema Youth.