Anyaa cab driver stripped himself naked – Police





The Police service has challenged media reports that an officer stripped a taxi driver naked at Anyaa in Accra for jumping red light.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu on May, 3 2017 ordered an immediate investigation into an incident where a police officer allegedly stripped a taxi driver naked for jumping a red light.

The victim, Kwabena Danso, was stripped naked in public by his accuser Gabriel Tabiri, who is stationed at the Anyaa Police Station. Pictures of the incident have gone viral on social media.

But according to the outcome of a police investigation, the taxi driver stripped himself naked in his bid to avoid arrest.

The findings read in part that: “The taxi driver drove through a red light at Anyaa Market junction on 2nd May, 2017.

“The Taxi driver resisted lawful arrest, struggled with arresting officer, tearing his own trousers and dress to free himself from the grips of the arresting officer.

“The Taxi driver assaulted the police officer in uniform as corroborated by witnesses.”

Background

A policeman stationed at the Anyaa police station in Accra, Gabriel Tabiri, went berserk Tuesday May 2, 2017 by physically assaulting a taxi driver for allegedly jumping red traffic light.

The cab driver Kwabena Danso, who is traumatized, was disgraced in the open by the peacemaker with service number 36832. The officer allegedly accosted him at a Fuel Station after allegedly jumping the light and ended up tearing apart his clothing.

“Frequent users of that Anyaa stretch of the highway know that particular traffic light is faulty. It is usually on amber or switches to red and within a blink of an eye it turns green then amber then red,” Danso explained to Starrfmonline.com and has been corroborated by drivers who use that road often.

“I was surprised the police officer came all the way to the filling station and said I was under arrest. I explained to him that the light doesn’t work and it’s a fact and even pointed it to him, but he insisted I have flouted traffic regulations..”