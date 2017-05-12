Akuffo Is ‘Fine Legal Brain’ For Chief Justice – Oye Lithur

Justice Sophia Akuffo is a “fine legal brain” for Chief Justice, former Minister of Gender, Children and Protection Nana Oye Lithur has said.

Mrs Lithur’s praise follows speculations that President Nana Akufo-Addo has settled on Justice Akuffo as Chief Justice nominee to succeed Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood who retires on 8 June 2017.

Congratulating her ahead of an official announcement, Mrs Oye Lithur wrote on her Facebook page that Mrs Akuffo is “strict, efficient, hardworking, no nonsense and compassionate.”

Below is her full write-up:

I remember in 1994/95 when I walked into your office and you told me that President Rawlings had nominated you as a Supreme Court Judge. In a reflective mood, you told me it was a call to serve Ghana. You had done so well as Chairperson of Civil Aviation Authority. The airport saw massive transformation under your leadership. Under your tenure you zoned and developed the Holiday Inn airport area, the airport saw a major expansion and you set up the Aviation Centre.

There was an uproar within the Ghana Bar Association about the President’s nomination. I distinctly remember the objection by the late ED Kom. You have proved them wrong.

You were strict, efficient, hardworking, no nonsense and compassionate as head of chambers. One of the few female senior lawyers heading a law firm in those days. You had left Mobil Ghana as their solicitor and set up the law firm Akuffo & Co. You groomed us all in your law firm to become sharp lawyers. Shiela Minkah Premo, Kwame Akuffo and I. We had to be excellent, professional in our approach, punctual to meetings and perfect!.

You excelled at the Supreme Court and African Human Rights Court.

Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo. Congratulations. I am proud of you. I am happy for you. More importantly, Ghana has one of its finest legal brains as a Chief Justice nominee. May God chart your path so that justice will roll like waters and righteousness like an everflowing stream in Ghana.