What really happened at the NPP’s National Council meeting

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

2017-05-11

The National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss a number of issues, topmost being the recent altercation between the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Djaba and the NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.

As part of the decisions taken, officials serving in government were directed to resign as soon as possible as it asserts that combining both roles has the propensity of undermining efficiency.

Otiko Djaba and Bugri Naabu who had been exchanging abusive words on various media platforms after the latter lost temper and disrupted a meeting chaired by the former in the Northern Region were reprimanded and asked to provide a written apology.

“The meeting expressed strong disapproval and regret against the actions and utterances of the minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Northern Regional Chairman. Even though the two apologized profusely, the meeting severely reprimanded them and bonded them to be of good behaviour. They were also asked to put their apologies into written statements,” a statement on the outcome of the meeting read.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns on why the party could only ask the two bigwigs to apologise when Bugri Naabu has accused Otiko Djaba and Northern Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, of having knowledge of the gruesome murder of NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama in 2015.

According to the NDC, the murder claim should be investigated by the police.

But John Boadu has been explaining to Adom TV on what informed their decision.