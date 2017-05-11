We are shifting from taxation to production – Nana Addo

Business News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo has reiterated his government’s commitment to shift Ghana’s economic focus from taxation to a production.

This is also a challenge he has thrown to the private sector, to take advantage of; and offer more opportunities for growth.

The President made these remarks when he jointly commissioned the newly constructed Kumasi City Mall with His Royal Majesty, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Wednesday.

‘…Our priority is to do all we can to give entrepreneurs the certainty of a positive business environment devoid of arbitrary and irrational policy initiatives so they can do what they should do best and thus invest in the numerous opportunities to create jobs and prosperity…stimulating private sector activity and shifting the focus of our economy from taxation to production, to this end, I ask the private sector to take advantage of this new focus which is offering opportunities to local ingenuity and production,’ he said.

Board Chair of Delico Property Investments Ghana Limited, owners of the mall, Kofi Sekyere underscored the growth opportunities the newly commissioned mall presents to the economy.