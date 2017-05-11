U/W en route to 100% endorsement for MDCEs





The Upper West region is en route to giving all nominees for the position of Municipal and District Chief Executive in the 11 districts 100% confirmation.

So far seven assemblies in the region have given their nominees 100% endorsement with the Upper West Regional Minister Suleiman Alhassan optimistic of getting 100% in the remaining four assemblies.

The confirmation exercises at Wa municipal, Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, Sissala East, Sissala West, Nandom, Lambussie and Wa East district saw the assembly members whose political affiliation is often not a secret to residents in the area unanimously agreeing to confirm the nominees.

This development is in sharp contrast to what is happening in other regions such as neighbouring Upper East where two casualties have already been recorded in terms of rejection by the assembly members.

When he is allowed to speak at the confirmation ceremonies, Upper West Regional Minister Suleiman Alhassan always reminded the assembly members of the need to ensure the nominees are given 100% endorsement to enable them work with clear minds.

During the exercise at Nandom, Mr. Suleiman said, “if you don’t give the nominee 100% he will be thinking of which of you decided not to vote for me. When this happens, he will not have the peace of mind to work but rather will focus on finding out who refused to vote for him”.

A Political Science Lecturer at the University for Development Studies Dauda Tanko who spoke to starrfmonline.com said, though 100% endorsement is not so necessary, a candidate who secures such a percentage will have confidence in members of the assembly and will work with them without problems.

“If a nominee gets 100% it will mean that there was consensus among the assembly members and the MDCE will not have a problem with regard discussing his plans with the assembly members”, Mr. Tanko told starrfmonline.com.

Though there are fears that the Nadowli-Kaleo district may not give the nominee Katherine Lankono a 100% endorsement, leadership of the NPP in the area still believe she will secure overwhelming endorsement from the members of the assembly.

The remaining districts include Nadowli-Kaleo, Lawra, Wa West and Jirapa districts.