Traders at Circle demand compensation from government

Traders at the Odawna Pedestrian Shopping Mall whose stalls were demolished to make way for the construction of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange have expressed disappointment in the government for its failure to compensate them.

According to them, all efforts made during the past administration concerning the compensation proved futile.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) at the inception of the construction demolished part of the shopping mall to allow space for the contractor to work.

The NDC government in power then promised to compensate the affected traders but they are yet to receive any compensation.

The chairman of the traders union there, Mr. Adu Boahene in an interview with Onua News indicated that about 70 percent of the affected traders decided to sell on the pavements since they do not have the capital to put up new structures.

They are therefore calling on the new government to fast track processes to pay them compensation to enable them to acquire new shops within the mall to avoid going on the streets to sell.

Mr. Adu Boahene reiterated their support to the ongoing demolishing exercise at circle by city authorities.