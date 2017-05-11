Today at the newsstands | General News 2017-05-11

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017
Source: ghanaweb.com
2017-05-11
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
* Our malls should sell more local goods – President advocates
* VEEP: NPP government committed to good governance
* Innovative insurance product launched for informal sector workers
* Okyenhene demands apology from BNI over alleged links to galamsey
* Bullets, arrows rule in Kwahu as Prof Badu Akosa’s enstoolment turns chaotic
* Government releases feeding grant for SHSs in the north
* I’m sorry, it was a slip of tongue – Bugri Naabu begs Upper East Regional Minister
* Sophia Akuffo tipped to replace Georgina Wood
* KMA rejects Galamsey Aisha
* Spio chickens out of NDC race
* Kweku Baako blasts Otiko Djaba & Bugri Naabu
* Marwako ‘pepper man’ fights back, says ‘I held victims chin not head’
* Inflation for April up to 13.0%
* AMA vows to prosecute sanitation offenders
* BoG engages ASN Financial Services over “crisis”
* Cost of living set to improve
