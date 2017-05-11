Today at the newsstands | General News 2017-05-11

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

* Our malls should sell more local goods – President advocates

* VEEP: NPP government committed to good governance

* Innovative insurance product launched for informal sector workers

* Okyenhene demands apology from BNI over alleged links to galamsey

* Bullets, arrows rule in Kwahu as Prof Badu Akosa’s enstoolment turns chaotic

* Government releases feeding grant for SHSs in the north

* I’m sorry, it was a slip of tongue – Bugri Naabu begs Upper East Regional Minister

* Sophia Akuffo tipped to replace Georgina Wood

* KMA rejects Galamsey Aisha

* Spio chickens out of NDC race

* Kweku Baako blasts Otiko Djaba & Bugri Naabu

* Marwako ‘pepper man’ fights back, says ‘I held victims chin not head’

* Inflation for April up to 13.0%

* AMA vows to prosecute sanitation offenders

* BoG engages ASN Financial Services over “crisis”

* Cost of living set to improve

