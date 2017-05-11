Tigo Business launches first image campaign





Tigo Business, the enterprise arm of CIMG Telecom Brand of the Year, Tigo, is launching its first image campaign and it is doing it ambitiously.

For the nationwide campaign themed “We understand your business”, Tigo Business is focusing on the tailor-made solutions that it provides to various businesses including large corporates, the public sector, Small to Medium businesses and Small Office/Home Office (SOHO).

Tigo Business will chronicle some of the big to the small businesses that they provide unique services to. The first video is an endorsement from Ghana’s foremost investment institution, Data Bank Financial Services Limited.

Other videos include a mini-documentary of the Tigo Business team and the services they provide including the tier-3 data center hosting facilities and testimonials from other businesses.

The Chief Executive Officer for Tigo, Roshi Motman, said Tigo Business is ready to provide customised solutions to help various businesses in Ghana connect to their customers and stakeholders with ease and convenience.

“We have built a world-class team that has expertise in various sectors. Our emphasis is on understanding the business of our clients and providing them with what they need instead of providing one-size-fit-all solutions. This differentiated approach has made us the partner of choice for multinationals companies, large corporates and SMEs,” she said.

With the launch of this first image campaign she is inviting various businesses including entrepreneurs to give Tigo Business the opportunity to help them grow, cut cost and improve profit and efficiency.

She also mentioned that Tigo has made several investments to improve network quality and resilience. Beyond the dual carrier expansion, Tigo has also invested in indoor-solutions for high-rise buildings and Wifi in various clusters especially the business districts in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions.