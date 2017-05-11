Thirty (30) home-based players invited for Black Stars ‘B’ camping on Monday

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

New Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has selected 30 home-based players to begin camping on Monday in Prampram.

The squad includes just one player from the Division One League, Emmanuel Lomotey of Dreams.

The Black Stars ‘B’ are set to commence preparations for the 2018 CHAN qualifiers and the upcoming WAFU tournament to be hosted by Ghana in September.

This will be the first phase of their training programme at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Monday and will end on June 15.

Below are the players who have been invited to camp:

GOALKEEPERS: Felix Annan (ASANTE KOTOKO) Razak Abalora-WAFA, Richard Ofori-WA ALL STARS, Jospeh Addo (Aduana Stars)

DEFENDERS: Fatau Mohammed -HEARTS OF OAK, Eric Owusu-BECHEM UNITED, Daniel Darkwah-ADUANA STARS, Abdul Bashiru- BECHEM UNITED, Ibrahim Moro-BOLGA ALL STARS, Nicholas Opoku -BEREKUM CHELSEA, Awal Mohammed-ASANTE KOTOKO, Malik Ismaila-TEAM YOUTH, Samuel Sarfo- LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS, Farouk Adams-ELMINA SHARKS

MIDFIELDERS: Gideon Waja-WAFA, Emmanuel Lomotey-DREAMS FC, Majeed Ashimeru-WAFA, Isaac Twum-INTER ALLIES, Winful Cobbinah-HEARTS OF OAK, Paul Fiatsi-GREAT OLYMPICS, Emmanuel Gyamfi-ASANTE KOTOKO, Patrick Razak-HEARTS OF OAK, Jospeh Paintsil- Tema Youth, Richmond Lamptey -WAFA, Zakaria Mumuni- ADUANA STARS

STRIKERS: Nicholas Gyan- EBUSUA DWARFS, Stephen Sarfo- BEREKUM CHELSEA, Derrick Sasraku-ADUANA STARS, Richard Arthur -WA ALL STARS, Joseph Esso-EBUSUA DWARFS