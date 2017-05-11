Prioritize youth football development – Stephen Appiah to government

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has called on government to invest in youth football.

“Government and corporate entities must channel resources towards youth football development as it would go a long way to help raise talents for the country,” the 36-year-old said this during the launch of the 2017 Milo Under-13 championships League.

“This is what has made other nations great, strong and powerful in world football, so we don’t have to relax at all. There must be more financial injection,” Appiah, who is an icon for the competition added.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah assured that, government would take up the challenge.

“The Ministry is excited that over the years, we have been collaborating with Milo and the Ghana Education Service to promote grassroots football”, he stated.

“The competition serves as a great platform not only for football but also where values such as discipline, honesty, perseverance, teamwork and dedication among others would be expressed,” the Atwima Mponua MP added

The Ministry, he said, would continue to support the event urging organizers to include females in the next edition of the competition. Over 10,000 pupils from the 10 regions of the country are expected to participate in the fourth edition of the event.

Grouped into four Zones with 12 teams in each zone, the event would begin on May 17 and end on June 24, 2017 where the grand finale would be held at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina in the Central region.

West Ridge International School of Kasoa from the Central Region beat Ofinso Amoawi 4-3 on penalties to win the 2016 edition at the Paa Joe Park in Kumasi.