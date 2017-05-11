Pregnant nursing students sacked from exams hall





Drama unfolded at the Gushegu Midwifery Training School in the Northern region Wednesday when authorities ordered some students not to sit for an ongoing exams because they were pregnant.

Sources said there was a standoff between the students and the school authority as a result of the order.

It is also yet unclear how many school girls have been affected by the directive which was issued by the principal Rukaya Alhassan.

A lecturer of the school who spoke to Starr News on condition of anonymity confirmed the story but noted that the school was acting on the orders of the Midwifery Council.

He said the college over the years has been preventing pregnant students from taking exams or deferring them.

Calls to the school’s principal for response went unanswered.

The school established in September 2012 and commissioned by President John Dramani Mahama, aims to improve maternal and child health as well as reduce mortality rate in the Northern region.

It started with less than 35 students in 2017 but can now boast of over 280 students. It comprises 47 post basic midwifery students, 84 basic registered midwifery students with eight tutors and three part-time tutors.

Meanwhile, the Ghana registered Nurses and Midwifery association has said it is not aware of any law that bars pregnant students from writing examinations.

” I do not know of any law that prevents pregnant students from taking part in exams. What is happening at Gushegu is shocking,” Kwaku Asante Krobea, President of the Ghana registered Nurses and Midwifery Association told Morning Starr Thursday.