Otiko, others directed to resign from party position

Politics of Thursday, 11 May 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-05-11

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494494336_69_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has directed all party officials serving in government to resign as soon as possible.

The Council which is the second highest decision making of the party said combining party work and government work is not the best.

The decision was taken at the council’s meeting on Wednesday night.

The meeting was triggered by the recent public outburst between Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba and Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu which many have described as a great indictment on the government.

The meeting which had the President, Nana Akufo-Addo in attendance saw Otiko Djaba apologising to the President and the National Council as well as Bugri Naabu whom she had accused of receiving cows and goats from people with the promise of securing government appointment for them.

Bugri Naabu also apologised to the President and the Council and promised to seize public commentary on the matter.

With this new directive, Madam Djaba who is the National Women’s organiser of the party will resign.

John Peter Amewu, who is Lands and National Resources Minister will also resign his post as Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP while Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister and First Vice Chairman of the NPP in the Region will resign from the first vice position.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kyeremeh Ameyaw will resign as the Regional Chairman of the party.

Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister will resign as Regional Secretary of the NPP.

Mr. Ishmael Ashietey, who is Greater Accra Regional Minister and Adjei-Sowah who is the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra will also resign from the respective party position.