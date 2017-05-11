Otiko, Naabu feud not good for governance – Anim





The Deputy Majority Chief Whip Moses Anim has sternly criticized the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister and the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for denigrating President Akufo-Addo following their scuffle Friday.

The two have been spewing wild accusations since Bugri Naabu scuttled a meeting convened by Otiko Djaba in Tamale for not giving him prior notice.

Infuriated by what he said was the organization of illegal and unconstitutional meeting in his territory, Naabu led a team of raucous women to vandalise properties at a venue being used by the Gender Minister for the meeting on Friday in Tamale.

Equally livid by Naabu’s raid on her meeting, the Gender Minister warned Naabu to stay off her tracks else he would be in trouble—alleging that he had been “collecting money, goats and cows” from people to give them appointments which had backfired hence directing his anger at her.

The feud then got out of hand Monday when the maverick Northern regional chairman scathingly accusing Ms Djaba of involvement in the murder of Adams Mahama, the late Upper East regional chairman of the NPP.

In the wake of this the Minority urged the president to fire the Gender Minister observing that her utterances indicate she lacked the temperament to lead the said portfolio but Anim disagreed even though he admitted that the conduct of the Minister and chairman was unacceptable and unfortunate.

For him, if the president at “any material moment in his wisdom thinks somebody has side-stepped the rules and regulations and he wants to take an action that is his prerogative.”

He added: “I have a strong believe that the president has really worked so hard. He is the president who is committed. Ghana is so dear to his heart. He is honest and truthful and all that we can do is to support his agenda to make sure that Ghana reaps the benefits of the policies he is churning out.

“And anybody whose utterances, omissions and commissions do not inure to that direction for me I think it is not the best. We need unity. We need to focus at all levels of leadership to reap the results that we needed for this country.”

Meanwhile, Ms Djaba has rendered an apology to President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians over her outburst with Naabu.

“It was totally out of order and I apologise to Ghanaians for what happened. I want to use this opportunity to apologise to all Ghanaians, but it is a lesson to each other and we need to respect each other and we need to respect women,” Otiko said.

“I went to see the president and apologised to him and told him it was not in the interest of Ghana,” the national women organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party said.

According to the vociferous Gender Minister, she felt disrespected by Naabu’s action and believes he embarked on such mission because she is a woman.

“I think that we need to respect women in this country 60 years on in Ghana… I felt disrespected by him and if it were a man he wouldn’t have done that,” Ms Djaba noted.