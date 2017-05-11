NPP orders Otiko, Ashietey, Amewu, others to resign from party posts

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-05-11

National Council of the New Patriotic Party has ordered party executives serving in gov't to resign

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party has ordered all party executives serving in the Akufo-Addo government to step down from their party positions with immediate effect.

The decision, taken at a special meeting Wednesday night which was attended by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is directed at both elected and appointed executives. A communique issued by the party Thursday said the move is to allow “for substantive offices appointed to fill in” the positions being occupied by these executives who now hold government appointments.

The meeting was necessitated by the recent feud between Gender and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba and Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Daniel Bugri Naabu, which degenerated into exchange of malicious utterances.

“The meeting expressed strong disapproval and regret against the actions and utterances of the minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Northern Regional Chairman,” the communique stated. “Even though the two apologized profusely, the meeting severely reprimanded them and bonded them to be of good behaviour.

They were also asked to put their apologies into written statements,” it added. Background The feud between the Gender and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Adisa Djaba and the Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Daniel Bugri Naabu started at the weekend when the latter allegedly disrupted a meeting being chaired by the former.

Angered by the action, Ms Djaba accused Mr Naabu of taking bribe in the form of goats and cows to offer jobs. There have since been back and forth accusation and counter accusation by the two outspoken executive members of the party, something that has received condemnation by many Ghanaians including those within the party.

Ms Otiko Djaba on Tuesday apologised to the President and Ghanaians for her actions which she felt were unfortunate but her apology was not extended to Mr Bugri Naabu.

Bugri Naabu who in the course of his disagreement with the minister accused the Upper East Regional Minister of being complicit in the murder of Adams Mahama in 2015, was forced to apologise for that allegation which he said he had no fact whatsoever to substantiate.

