NPP condemns Otiko Djaba, Bugri Naabu; asks them to apologise in writing

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-05-11

play videoJohn Boadu, NPP Acting General Secretary <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494489663_445_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has vehemently rebuked the actions and utterances of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Djaba and the Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu asking them to provide a written apology.

Bugri Naabu and Otiko Djaba have been exchanging abusive words on various media platforms after the former lost temper and disrupted a meeting chaired by the latter in the Northern Region.

Outspoken Bugri Naabu had argued that the meeting was being held under his political jurisdiction without his knowledge, deeming it as a gross disrespect to his authority.

He caused a stir when he alleged in an interview that Otiko Djaba and Northern Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, had knowledge of the gruesome murder of NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama in 2015. This was after Otiko Djaba had accused him of receiving goats and cows from individuals with the promise of securing appointments in public office for them.

Both personalities however rendered unqualified apologies for their remarks. At a crunch meeting held at Alisa Hotel, Wednesday, the National Council resolved that although both have apologized for their despicable behavior, it should be in a written form.

According to a statement issued by John Boadu, Acting General Secretary of the party, what ensued between the two bigwigs of the party was unhealthy.

“The meeting expressed strong disapproval and regret against the actions and utterances of the minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Northern Regional Chairman. Even though the two apologized profusely, the meeting severely reprimanded them and bonded them to be of good behaviour. They were also asked to put their apologies into written statements,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for police investigations of the murder claim made by Bugri Naabu.

Member of NDC legal team, Victor Adawudu said on Joy FM’s Top Story, Wednesday, that the murder of Adams Mahama remains a national issue and any information from anyone should not be treated lightly.