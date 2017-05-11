Nii Lantey Vanderpuye ‘rescues’ Isaac Aryee; pays for surgery

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-05-11

Hon Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has presented GHC 14,000 to be used for surgery for Isaac Aryee <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494509999_176_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The former sports minister under the erstwhile Mahama led administration and Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency, Hon Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has presented to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), a cash amount of GHc14, 000 which will help former national welterweight champion, Isaac Aryee undergo surgery on a broken neck.

The cash amount presented to the GBA, follows media reports that, the former boxer needed the amount to undergo a surgery on a broken neck after he was knocked down and abandoned by a police officer who was stationed at the Mamprobi Police Station.

The boxer according to some eyewitnesses who spoke to Rainbow Radio Sports, the officer drove away without attending to the injured boxer who was in critical condition until Aryee was saved by a good samaritan who rushed him to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The boxer was knocked down last week Wednesday afternoon on the Mortuary Road in Accra.

The legislator had earlier this week paid the boxer a visit at the hospital where he is currently on admission.

The MP according to the GBA, presented the cash to them at the Accra Sports Stadium. The GBA expressed their profound gratitude to the former Minister for his kind gesture.