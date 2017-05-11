Nicholas Gyan is not for sale – Dwarfs PRO Paul Djanie

Nicholas Gyan celebrating with teammates <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494514018_161_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Communication Director of Ebusua Dwarfs Paul Adjetey Djanie has vowed to fight tooth and nail to keep star striker Nicholas Gyan following reports that local clubs are circling for his signature.

Gyan has become one of the most sought after players in the ongoing Ghana Premier League after plundering in 8 goals in 14 games to power the Cape-Coast based side to 6th position on the league log.

Dwarfs have intimated that their prized asset will not be sold to any local clubs as they intend to sell him to a foreign club in the off season.

Speaking to Cape Coast-based ATL FM, Djanie said, “Dwarfs will not sell Nicholas Djan to any local club because we want to get maximum profit from his sale and I don’t think any local club can meet such a demand.”

Kotoko and Aduana Stars have all been reported to have shown interest in the star player.