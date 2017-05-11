NDC wants Bugri Naabu’s murder claims investigated

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for police investigations of the murder claim made by Northern Regional NPP Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu against some members of his party.

Member of NDC legal team, Victor Adawudu told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story Wednesday, the murder of Upper East Regional NPP Chairman, Adams Mahama in 2015 remains a national issue and any information from anyone should not be treated lightly.

Mr Naabu had told some media houses Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba and Northern Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari had knowledge of the gruesome murder of Adams Mahama in 2015.

He had alleged the two were part of the people who plotted the acid attack on the NPP Upper East Regional Chairman which resulted in his death.

The Gender Minister had previously accused Mr Naabu of receiving goats, sheep and other things from people with the promise of giving them jobs at the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

The war of words between the two leading members of the governing NPP was necessitated by a misunderstanding over the choice of candidate for the Coordinator position of the School Feeding Programme.

However, after a stern warning letter from lawyers of Mr Bukari for a retraction to be made failing which a suit would be brought against him, Mr Naabu apologised for the comments.

In a letter addressed to Mr Bukari’s lawyer, Samson Lardy Anyenini, the tough talking NPP Chairman said, “I do not have any facts beyond what we know about the police investigations on the matter [murder of Mr Mahama].”

“I am truly sorry to the Minister, his family and all those I have hurt by those comments,” he said.



But Victor Adawudu said in spite of Mr Naabu’sapology, the claims have to be probed.

“The murder of Adams Mahama was a national issue and it should not be taken on the surface,” he said. “The police has to invite them.”

Mr Adawudu said it will be in the interest of the government to ensure that the Upper East Regional Minister and Gender Minister are interrogated over the murder claim.