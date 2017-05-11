NDC, NPP Makola traders draw swords over public toilets

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Some women at the Makola Market who are loyal to the governing NPP are threatening to take over the management of public toilets and other government facilities in the market following the defeat of the NDC.

The group, Makola Market Women Union, wants the NDC affiliated Makola Women Association to handover the management of the facilities or face their wrath.

The NPP loyalists have petitioned the AMA to intervene before the situation gets out of hand.

Financial secretary of the Makola Market Trade Union, Janet Anum who spoke exclusively to Ghanaweb reiterated that if the Accra mayor does not intervene as soon as possible they will take immediate action.

“We don’t understand why the NDC leaders are refusing to hand over to us after a change in government. We have reported to the NPP office and yet they keep assuring us that it would be sorted out after the appointment of the new Mayor. Now that he has been appointed he is refusing to listen to us after several attempts”.

“We are going to take the law into our hands if the government doesn’t intervene as soon as possible,” she added.

The Makola Market Trade Union has threatened to embark on a demonstration to remove the NDC leaders who still control the affairs of the market.