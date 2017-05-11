MTN, Fero Phones unveil latest 4G device





Telecom giant MTN in collaboration with leading international mobile brand, Fero Phones, has launched the latest 4G enabled, afffordable smartphone, the Fero L100 in Ghana.

The sleek mobile phone which has a dual-sim capacity supported by a 2,350mAh detachable battery, has 1GB RAM, 8GB storage expandable of up to 32GB, 5-megapixel front and rear camera, and a 5.0inch HD IPS Dragontail glass protection.

The Fero L100 available in all MTN retail outlets, sells at an incredible low price with a year’s warranty.

Addressing the gathering at the launch of Fero L100 in Accra, General Manager of Consumer Marketing at MTN Ghana, Noel Kojo-Ganson mentioned that the Fero L100 was a stepping stone to many more exciting offers MTN had in mind for Ghanaians this year.

“MTN Ghana remains committed to leading the delivery of a bold new digital world to Ghanaians.

“We continue to invest heavily in our network and roll out innovative digital services aimed at meeting the demands of our subscribers. This year alone, we have earmarked US$143 million to fund network expansion and optimization.

“Enhancing our subscribers’ data experience forms a substantial part of that investment”, Mr. Kojo-Ganson stated.

He added that MTN is expanding its 4G coverage across Ghana by adding 1974G sites to the 475 4G sites already deployed nationwide and also roll out an additional 561 3G sites across the country this year.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of Fero Phones, Sandeep Narayana was hopeful that, goodies like the free data bundles for six months will open up more mobile users to experience and enjoy fast connectivity.