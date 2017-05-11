Minister kicks out 300 Surveying and Mapping students

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-05-10

play videoMinister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Amewu has ordered a forceful removal of students <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494466320_601_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu has ordered a forceful removal of more than 300 students from the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping (GSSM), President of the Student Representative Council (SRC), Bright Joseph Nsiah has revealed.

According to Mr. Nsiah, the Policemen arrived this morning to eject all students from their classrooms and hostels just when the student’s leadership was preparing to announce their grievances to the press, following the Minister’s decision to shut down the lone surviving mapping and surveying institution in the West African sub-region.

The evicted students who picketed in front of the institution expressed worry over the Minister’s move to carry on with his action.

‘Am very disappointed in the Minister’s move to shut down the school. He will destroy our lives if he proceeds with his plan. I don’t even know what to do. Am a final year student and my parents are expecting me to complete this year. He has not provided any alternative place for us to move to. We were rather hoping that they will refurbish the school but look at what he is doing.’ one student noted.

The SRC President also asserted the Minister is bent on seeing through with his plans because the student body protested his move of vending off the land for the construction of a shopping mall.

A petition dated May, 2 2017, signed by the SRC President and addressed to the Lands and Natural Resources Minister states that ‘We regret to bring to your attention that as we speak, there is an ongoing construction works on the school premises, which invariably means that, if no attempt is made to stop this move, the school will soon collapse to pave way for the construction of a shopping mall’.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, announced the closure of the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping (GSSM) following the recent clashes over land at the school.

Addressing a press conference in the wake of the mayhem on Tuesday, Amewu also ordered the re-assignment of staff of the school.