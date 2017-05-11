Midwifery student sacked for being pregnant

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

2017-05-11

The Principal at the Gushegu Midwifery Training School in the Northern Region on Wednesday prevented a pregnant student from continuing with her examination because she is pregnant.

According to the husband of the affected student, the Principal, Ms Rukaya Alhassan, refused to allow his wife to write the exams despite numerous pleas by him on the phone.

He told Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, 11 May that his wife has been left traumatised after her sacking from school on the grounds of being pregnant.

He has, therefore, pleaded to the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms Otiko Djaba, to intervene to stop the Principal from violating the rights of her wife as well as that of several other students who may have suffered similar fate at the hands of the principal.

According to the husband, his wife wrote three of six papers but was prevented from going ahead with the fourth by the Principal.