Maiden ‘China Trade Week Ghana’ slated for May 17-18

Business News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

Source: thebftonline.com

2017-05-11

The maiden edition of the comprehensive China-focused business-to-business trade event that seeks to showcase high quality products as well as directly match Ghanaian importers to producers of Chinese manufacturers dubbed “China Trade Week” is set to take place at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel from 17th – 18th May 2017.

The event has been endorsed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry as well as China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and the East African Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

With bilateral trade reaching an all-time high, China is currently Ghana’s biggest trade partners. Since Ghana views China as an important emerging market, and Chinese investors are optimistic about the potential of the Ghana market.

China Trade Week Ghana is expected to play a key role in further boosting trade relations between the two nations as the event will highlight China’s ability to provide and manufacture high-quality products to companies and buyers here in Ghana.

Ghana is a key hub along the One Belt, One Road, development strategy and framework, proposed by Chinese paramount leader Xi Jinping that focuses on connectivity and cooperation among countries primarily between the People’s Republic of China and the rest of Eurasia.

The event will provide opportunities for investment across sectors of mutual interest, including energy, infrastructure and technology. Over 150 B2B matching meetings have already been set up to take place during the 2017 event.

During the trade show, Ghanaian entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to engage with their Chinese counterpart through a series of practical and highly informative seminars on the best practices of doing business with China.

Commenting on the upcoming event David Wang says, “China Trade Week Ghana is a unique platform for the local business communities to meet Chinese manufacturers and take advantage of the event’s high quality, competitively priced products; develop trade relations, and potentially negotiate commercial cooperation.”

He adds, “Ghana provides an important regional base for Chinese companies and private businesses, and offers companies opportunities to invest and market their services. It’s a two-way relationship that is steadily developing year-on-year.”

China Trade Week Ghana is the first comprehensive China-focused trade event to be hosted in Ghana, showcasing high-quality Chinese products from a variety of industries.

Established in 2013, China’s One Belt, One Road initiative is a comprehensive framework for organizing multinational economic development and trade, which has inspired the creation of China Trade Week (CTW), which has been successfully held in UAE, Kenya, Iran, with more than 5000 government institutions and enterprises participating in the events.