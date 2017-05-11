Kweku Baako calls for investigations into Bugri Naabu’s allegations

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Mr Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has joined the call for the police to institute investigations into the allegations by Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, that two ministers of state had something to do with the murder of the late Adams Mahama who was the Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP.

Mr Naabu at the weekend in a feud with Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba alleged that she had a hand in the murder of Mr Adams.

But, describing the allegation as “rubbish” and “bogus”, Mr Baako said the claim must be consigned into the dustbin of history.

Speaking on an Accra based radio station, Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, he urged the security agencies to probe him [Naabu] further.

According to the veteran Journalist, the only way the matter would be put to rest was for Mr Naabu to back his allegation with evidence.

“I am all for investigations, I am all for Naabu to be challenged to substantiate because that is the only way everybody can see the allegation as rubbish, bogus, fraudulent and false.”

He further stressed that he strongly believed the accusations were false, emphasizing that “the best way to demolish this nonsense is to invite the man to bring the evidence.”

Bugri must be sanctioned

Mr Baaku further called on the NPP to sanction the Regional Chairman, adding that his conduct was bringing the government into disrepute.

He also found it ridiculous that Mr Naabu kept silent on the matter till date if he indeed had any evidence to substantiate his claims.

“Where was Bugri all this time, when the incident occurred Bugri pointed fingers at Kwebena Agyapong and Afoko. Bugri was at the funeral when the spoke person of the family Rockson Bukari accused people in the party of the death and just Bugri didn’t say anything, so why now. Where was Bugri when the council of elders of the party asked everybody to stop pointing fingers” Mr Baako questioned.

“You can say that it should be ignored with the contempt that it deserves, but unfortunately the kind of politics in this country would not allow it. My cure is not to ignore it, my cure is to confront Bugri and let him provide something of evidential value to back his claim”.

“He is my friend, but you cannot say such things, do such things and get away with it. He thought he was playing, he thinks he is in Kindergarten school where he is playing, so he can say anything and go scot free regardless of the provocation.”

Otiko to be reshuffled

Touching also on the behaviour of the Gender Minister, Mr Baako said she would be a casualty of an early ministerial reshuffle.

He said the Minister should have known better than to exchange insults with Bugri.

“Otiko can be an earlier casualty. Is it not obvious that the minister also did not handle herself well….we cannot under estimate her bribery allegation. The minister should be confronted and challenged to bring evidence to prove that Bugri Naabu was collecting goats.”