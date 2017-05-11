K.P Boateng gets injured at training ahead of Barcelona clash

Las Palmas are sweating on fitness of top scorer Kevin Prince Boateng for Sunday’s La Liga showdown against title-chasing Barcelona at home.

The 30-year-old collided with Mateo Garcia at training on Wednesday.

As precautionary measure the two players did not continue the training and retired to the dressing room.

Boateng suffered a contusional incisive wound in his right tibia while Mateo García has needed a suture in his left knee.

He must pass a late fitness test for the huge game this weekend.

