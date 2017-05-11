Justice Anin Yeboah to Chair FIFA Disciplinary Committee





One of Ghana’s Supreme Court Judges, Justice Anin Yeboah has been elected chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

Justice Anin was confirmed on Thursday at the FIFA Congress underway in Bahrain after polling 98 percent of the votes.

In May last year, he was elected member of the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee and served with the following personalities; Oscar Vicente Scavone Rivas (Paraquay), Akihiro Hara (Japan), Damiani Juan Pedro (Uruguay), Abdoulaye Diop (Senegal), Hallen Yngve (Norway), Jack Kariko (Papua New Guinea), Liu Chi (China) and Alan Rothenberg (USA).

Justine Anin Yeboah has served on various judicial bodies in the Ghana Football Association including the Disciplinary Committee, Appeals Committee.

He also served on the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football.