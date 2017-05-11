June 4th to be celebrated in Wa





The 2017 edition of June 4th celebration is scheduled to take place in the Upper West regional capital Wa.

The event which is coming to the region for the first time will see the architect of the June 4th Uprising former president Jerry John Rawlings, former President John Dramani Mahama and a host of other big wigs of the NDC attending.

According to a statement issued by the publicity committee of the Local Organizing Committee and copied to Starrfmonline.com, a 13-member committee has been set up to plan the event .

PRESS STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE PUBLICITY SUBCOMMITTEE OF THE LOC OF THE 38TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF JUNE 4 MOVEMENT

COMMOMERATING THE 38th ANNIVERSARY OF JUNE 4 MOVEMENT

The national 38th anniversary celebration of June 4 Movement is scheduled to take place in Wa, the capital of the Upper West Region under the theme Restoring the values of Probity, Accountability and Truth in contemporary politics.

A thirteen member Local Organising Committee chaired by Hon. Dr. Alhaji Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Member of Parliament for Wa Central Constituency and comprising of Party Executives, United Cadres Front, 31st December Women’s Movement, Young Cadres, Party Communicators and Youth Groups, has been inaugurated to see to the successful organization of the event. The event is coming to Wa for the first time in the history of the movement.

The inaugural ceremony was witnessed by four key members of the Central Planning Committee namely, Comrade Komla Nyaku Dr Akwesi Senanu Dzokoto, Dr Donald Agumenu, and Comrade Paul Boateng.

Following the inauguration of the Local Organising Committee, six subcommittees have been formed and assigned responsibilities geared towards making this year’s event an exceptionally historic one.

June 4, 1979 was the day Junior officers of the military inspired by Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who was himself disconcerted with the impunity of the abuse of power and urged by the ordinary people of Ghana showed their revulsion and rejection of the endemic corruption, ineptitude and nepotistic practices and attitudes in every sphere of the Ghanaian society. It was a day that HOPE was restored in Ghana, and probity and accountability began to feature in the governance of the country and giving voice to the ordinary Ghanaian on the street.

President Jerry John Rawlings, the leader and founding father of the movement along with key individuals associated with the June 4 tradition across the political divide will be in Wa for the celebration. Expected also is the immediate past President, President John Dramani Mahama and some prominent members of the National Democratic Congress who will be there to grace the occasion.

Activities of the day will include speeches and cultural performances. There will be public lectures and courtesy calls preceding the main event.

Signed

Saeed A. Faruk

Publicity Subcommittee