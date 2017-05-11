Journalist Christopher Opoku is dead

The late Christopher Opoku <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494469735_511_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The entire Sports fraternity has been thrown into a state of mourning with the sudden death of ace Ghanaian Sports broadcast journalist Christopher Opoku.

The ace broadcaster who had been battling cancer for some years now recently travelled to the United Kingdom to cure his disease but unfortunately met his untimely death this evening.

Christopher Opoku was the former GHALCA administrative member. As a Journalist, Christopher worked for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Citi FM as well as Metro TV.