Joshua wants grudge rematch with Whyte





Anthony Joshua has asked promoter Eddie Hearn to set up a grudge rematch against old enemy Dillian Whyte, The Sun reports.

The giants clashed as amateurs – with rookie Joshua swallowing a loss – and fought for the British title in 2015 with AJ getting a KO revenge after being shook early on.

After securing the IBF and WBA titles with a brilliant 11th-round win over Wladimir Klitschko at the end of April, Joshua has a list of rivals demanding a shot at the king.

WBA mandatory challenger Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz is threatening legal action if he isn’t the next in line while the IBF’s No1 challenger Kubrat Pulev has earned his title fight.

But AJ chose his coronation to call-out bloated ex-champ Tyson Fury who is mounting a comeback and in the middle of clearing his name over a drugs ban.

On top of that trio, Klitschko is taking a month to recuperate before deciding whether he wants to activate the rematch clause he had in his multi-million pound contract.

And now the Times reveals that Joshua still wants to face Whyte again with the hope of putting in a more dominant performance.

Whyte is due to box Mariusz Wach, a 6ft 7in Pole on June 3, and a victory should secure him a title shot with one of the major governing bodies.

The 29-year-old was a TV pundit to watch WBO champion Joseph Parker’s tedious and one-sided defence against laughing Romanian punchbag Razvan Cojanu.

And the Jamaica-born brawler saw enough to make him beg for a shot at the Kiwi but he also has eyes on a massive pay-day against Tony Bellew.