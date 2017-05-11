It’s an honour to be 1st CAF Vice President – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-05-11

Ghana FA delegation in Bahrain <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494483958_751_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Following his appointment as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi says he is honoured.

Nyantakyi who was recently re-elected onto the FIFA Council was, on Wednesday, appointed the second most powerful person in football on the continent with DR Congo FA Boss Constant Omari as the 2nd Vice President.

“Ghana football is respected at CAF both technically and administratively and the approval I had from my colleagues at the ExCo is a further indication.

“More than it being a personal achievement, I see this new appointment as a responsibility to ensure that the flag of Ghana is further raised higher as my predecessors who had the chance to serve at CAF, held it aloof,” Nyantakyi told the Graphic Sports.

“I’m also excited about the fact that I have been given the opportunity to help president Ahmad to achieve his set agenda for African football. Indeed, the vice president’s role is complimentary and I intend to play it as effectively as I can.”

His appointment makes him the first Ghanaian to rise to that position making his elevation historic in the annals of Ghana football.