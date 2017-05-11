‘It was all about fear’ – Akufo-Addo wades into Kumasi Mall trolling

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

President Akufo-Addo has waded into a social media ‘battle’ between residents of Ghana’s two biggest cities, Accra and Kumasi, over the citing of a shopping mall.

Indegenes and some residents of Accra trolled their counterparts in Kumasi for finally getting a plush shopping mall, seen by some as a measure of socio-economic development.

The Kumasi City Mall was publicised around a common theme “Y3n nso y3 w3 bi” – ‘We also have it’.

Video soon popped up highlighting the struggles first-timers were having using the escalators installed in the mall.

The trolling and counter-trolling was marred after it took on ethnocentric undertones. The social media ‘fight’ ended as suddenly as it had started.

But formally opening the mall, the President observed that the trolling was caused by a fear in Accra that its monopoly over shopping malls has been broken.

“They fear they no longer have the bragging right,” the President beamed before the $95-million facility.

He was joined the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.