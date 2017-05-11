I’m sorry – Naabu to NPP

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-05-11

The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Mr Bugri Naabu has apologised to the party for his recent altercation with the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Ms Otiko Djaba.

The apology follows a directive from the party’s National Council for the two politicians to apologise in writing and promise not to repeat same.

In a letter dated 11 May, Mr Naabu said “I’m by this letter expressing my profound apology to the entire New Patriotic Party fraternity, the former president, the current vice president, the president and the good people of Ghana over the unfortunate exchange of words between my good self and Otiko Afisa Djaba.

“I repeat unreservedly that, such conduct would never be repeated. It is my sincere prayer that, I would never repeat such a conduct again.

“It was due to extreme anger and provocation that I uttered those words as I do not have any proof or evidence to support those allegations.

“I very much regret for the embarrassment and inconvenience caused to the leadership of the party and the country as whole. Hope this apology would be accepted by all and sundry.”

Mr Naabu and Ms Djaba’s fight began when the Chairman violently disrupted a meeting between the Minister and women’s group in the Northern Region because he was not informed of the gathering.

Ms Djaba in response accused Mr Naabu of taking cows and goats as bribe to offer people jobs. Mr Naabu replied by accusing Otiko of being a controversial person in the party and having a hand in the death of the late Upper East regional chairman of the party, Adams Mahama.