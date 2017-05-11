I’ll build a winsome squad – Appiah





Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has said he has started monitoring players ahead of the team’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

Ghana will play Ethiopia at home in a 2019 Afcon qualifier slated for Cameroun in June.

It will be Appiah’s first official game before he leads the Black Stars to play two friendly matches against the USA and Mexico.

Appiah stated he is focused on building a winsome squad.

“We have started monitoring already and after our game against Ethiopia which is a 2019 AFCON qualifier in June, playing these two friendlies will help me to also look at other players who will not have the chance to play in the qualifier,” the returnee coach told Starr Sports.