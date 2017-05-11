I pray I don’t repeat my actions again – Bugri Naabu

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

The Northern regional chairman of the NPP Daniel Bugri Naabu has apologised to the party and the President over his public feud with Gender minister Otiko Djaba.

It comes hours after the New Patriotic Party ordered him and the minister to issue separate written apologies for their public spat.

In a letter written on Thursday May 11, Naabu said he prays he does not repeat his actions in the future.

“I repeat unreservedly that, such conduct would never be repeated. It is my sincere prayer that, I would never repeat such a conduct again.

“It was due to extreme anger and provocation that I uttered those words as I do not have any proof or evidence to support those allegations,” the letter stated.

It concluded: “I very much regret for the embarrassment and inconvenience caused to the leadership of the party and the country as a whole. Hope this apology would be accepted by all and sundry.”

The two executives of the ruling party have been caught in a media war after Mr. Naabu led some members of the party to scuttle a meeting which being chaired by Otiko at Tamale.

He subsequently accused Otiko of being involved in the murder of the party’s Upper East regional chairman.

Meanwhile, the NPP had ordered all party executives who have been appointed into government to resign their party positions.