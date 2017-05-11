I don’t need to lie to be appreciated – Wizkid reacts to trolls

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Nigerian music star, Wizkid, has reacted to the video which went viral on Monday about him organising free shows.

In the viral video, the artist said he shows love to Nigerians by organising free and cheap shows.

Some Nigerians on social media faulted his statement, calling him a liar, and alleging that he never organised any free show in Nigeria.

However, Wizkid has spoken up concerning the video, saying it was cropped. He added that the full video would reveal that the free shows being referred was with Femi Kuti at Fela shrine.

According to him, he does not have to lie to prove his worth or get appreciated, adding that his music and hardwork have made him a global icon.

Reaction to a fan who said the video was cropped, Wizkid tweeted @Wizkidayo: “Lol I actually was not going to say anything about this, but at least it’s good to know we still have some sensible people on here! Bless up!

“Crazy how y’all think I need to say anything false to be appreciated or get it out here !! Lol I work everyday and my work speaks.”