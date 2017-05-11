Government to settle GHC1.2 billion debt owed health providers

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-05-11

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494505916_426_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Danqua Akufo-Addo has affirmed government will soon retire the huge debt of GH?1.2billion owed the National Health Insurance providers.

This comes after several promises by government to settle the 12 months arrears and subsequent threat by service providers to withdraw their services.

The health providers were sure of the release of funds in the face of the assurances only to realise that only one out of the 12 months has been paid.

Executive Secretary of the Christian Health Association of Ghana, Peter Yeboah told Joy News he is “disappointed shocked and surprised at the turn of events.”

“…Given that we have waited for 12 solid months and the debts that are being owed to member institutions continue to wreck our system. Our suppliers, Pharmaceutical companies continue to harass hospitals for non-payments of these bills, our banks continue to ask for repayments of debts with interests, our hospitals are being closed by electricity and water companies for non-payment, we think that this piecemeal and token payment from government is highly disappointing,” he said.

“This is an imminent collapse of the Ghanaian health system, it is a collateral damage to our health and livelihood and I would expect that politicians, actors, religious leaders Ghanaians really call the government to order and ask the NHIA to respond to this crisis situation. This is unfair, inappropriate immoral, illegal to deprive health facilities for 12 solid months of essential life-saving medicines…” he angrily protested.

But a statement on the outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Council meeting signed by John Boadu, acting General Secretary said the President told the body of its decision to settle the debt.

“The President reiterated that the Planting for Food and Jobs Program has already engaged 200,000 farmers and would eventually engage 2.5million farmers. The Agric Extension Program has been revived and 1,200 trained officers have been engaged; the One District, One Factory will kick off in 51 districts and launched in June 2017. Government has also set aside a stimulus package of $100million to revive distressed but strategic and viable Ghanaian industries.

“The President affirmed Government will soon retire the huge debt of ?1.2billion owed the National Health Insurance Providers to this major social intervention on a new course; legislation will be introduced in the next meeting of Parliament to establish the 3 development authorities to set the stage for the implementation of the $1m per constituency per year development program; and legislation will also be introduced in the next meeting of Parliament to set the Office of the Special Prosecutor as a foremost public institution in the fight against corruption,” the statement read.

The meeting was chaired by Hon. Freddie Blay, acting National Chairman. In attendance were President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia and former President J.A. Kufuor.