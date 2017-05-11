Ghanaians react to news of Christopher Opoku’s death

Former Ghana League Club Association (CHALCA) administrative manager, Christopher Opoku <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494474668_733_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

News of the death of renowned sports journalist and former Ghana League Club Association (CHALCA) Administrative Manager, Christopher Opoku, has come as a shock to many Ghanaians both home and abroad.

The veteran sports journalist passed on in the UK while receiving treatment for cancer according to a close family source.

Many Ghanaians have taken to twitter to send their condolences to the family and Ghanaians on the loss of such a great sports journalist.

The late sports journalist is best known for his quality in sports presenting and has been hailed by some as Ghana’s finest football commentator on television and radio due to his enthusiasm in the field of sports.