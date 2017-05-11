From primary to SHS, I lived my life on Hammer – Edem

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

2017-05-10

Rapper Edem, from primary school, had one dream; to be a musician and to work with Hammer of the Last Two.

He was so obsessed with the producer that, he basically lived his life off the producer, known in real life as Edward Nana Poku.

Even in primary school, Edem, born Denning Edem Hotor, set his sights on joining Hammer’s music empire, The Last Two Music Group.

Recounting how that dream became a reality, the rapper told Doreen Andoh in an interview on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM it began when he heard Obrafour’s ‘Pae Mu Ka’ which was produced by Hammer.

“I came into non-physical contact with Hammer in 1999 when I was in primary and I heard ‘Pae Mu Ka’. When I heard ‘Pae Mu Ka’, I felt this is the producer I wanted to work with so I walked through my entire journey of primary, JHS, SHS living my life on Hammer without his knowledge. I got every artiste he ever produced, Obrafour, Paa Dogo, Tinny, Kwaw Kese, I was living off these people aside the regular world hiphop that I knew…,” Edem revealed.

“So, when I came out of SHS I wanted to meet with him so badly…” he remembered.

